Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha was among Forbe’s 12 most powerful businesswomen in Asia in 2015.

She got married to Anand Piramal, son of business magnate Ajay Piramal in 2018. But did you know, that before marrying the heir of the Piramal Enterprise, Isha had a crush on one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars?

The actor in question is none other than ‘Gully Boy’ star Ranveer Singh. Isha herself admitted in an interview that not only would she like to date Ranveer but would also not mind marrying him.

The daughter of India’s richest man loves watching Ranveer’s films, especially the his power-packed action movies.

Ranveer however was then dating actress Deepika Padukone with whom he tied the knot in 2018.

Isha’s husband Anand is a graduate in economics from University of Pennsylvania and did his MBA from Harvard Business School.

The Piramals and Ambanis have known each other for more than four decades.

PNN