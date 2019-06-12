Damascus: Syrian Air Defence Wednesday shot down Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country, state media said, as a monitor reported positions of the regime’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah had been hit.

The attack was launched in the early hours of the Wednesday morning against the Tall al-Hara sector near the Golan Heights, according to official news agency SANA. It did not specify what had been targeted but informed that there were no casualties.

SANA also accused Israel of conducting an ‘electronic war’ and ‘jamming’ Syrian radar.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights — a Britain-based war monitor — said the strikes had targeted positions of the Hezbollah Shiite movement in two locations, but without causing any casualties.

“All the positions hit had the Lebanese Hezbollah there,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The missiles targeted Tall al-Hara, a hill in the southern province of Daraa where Hezbollah has radars and the regime has air defence batteries, said the Observatory, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information.

It also targeted barracks for the Lebanese fighters in the abandoned town of Quneitra on the Syrian-controlled side of a demilitarised zone between both countries in the Golan. This town in fact has been largely in ruins for over four decades since it was razed by Israeli forces before they withdrew under a 1974 United Nations agreement.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and the regime’s allies Iran and Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, Israel struck multiple positions held by regime forces over a period of 24 hours, killing 15 combatants.

In January, it targeted Iranian positions in Syria in what it said was a response to an Iranian missile strike from inside the country – an attack that took 21 lices, mostly Iranians.

Israel says it is determined to prevent its arch foe Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad in the country’s eight-year war, which has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions.

AFP