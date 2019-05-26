Shahid Kapoor spent a much needed holiday with his family after the completion of Kabir Singh. Before, he gets much busy with the promotion of his upcoming flick ‘Kabir Singh’, he took out some quality time for his family.

Shahid, Mira Rajput and their children Misha and Zain are currently in Phuket for a family vacation.

Shahid treated fans to a lovely selfie with his wife from their holiday while wife Mira shared an image of their kids playing on the beach with the caption, “Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset.”

Both images beautifully capture the exquisiteness of Thai beaches and are sure to leave you captivated and it won’t be an understatement to say that they can leave anyone green with envy.