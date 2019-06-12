Mumbai: The ‘Dirty Picture’ actress Vidya Balan took time out of her busy schedule and set off to Bali for a vacation and her pictures are ruling internet.

Vidya has shared two pictures dressed in a maroon casual gown. In the picture, the beautiful actress can be seen posing cheerfully for the pictures on the beach.

In one picture, she captioned: “Joy,” adding hashtags ‘Alive’, ‘Happy’, ‘Fun In The Sun’ and ‘Pure Joy.’

Moreover, actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari commented on Vidya’s post. “Why didn’t you take me with you,” read Sonakshi’s comment while Aditi posted fire emoticons.

Adding to it, celebrites like Priyanka Chopra and Ekta Kapoor also praised on the new look of Vidya Balan. “Stunner,” read Priyanka’s comment. Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Gorgeous.”

Recently Vidya was in news for standing against body shammers. Vidya, 40, is married to producer Sidharth Roy Kapur. She was last seen in the NTR biopic.

Her last project in hindi film industry was the 2017 film Tumhari Sulu, in which she played the role of a housewife, who later started her career as a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show.