Manali: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel Friday participated in a yoga session at the majestic snow-covered Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, officials said.

The paramilitary personnel, including women, performed yogasanas on a snow-covered slope in minus 10 degrees Celsius temperature early morning.

The pass, located in the Pir Panjal range and some 51 km from here, was reopened for the tourists after six months June 1.

