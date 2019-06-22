Bhubaneswar: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed Friday to facilitate skill development training of students at government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state to boost their employability levels. The MoU was signed between Tata Community Initiative Trust (TCIT) and Kalinga Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd (KMCPL) at the Infrastructure Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) office here.

According to the provisions of the agreement, Tata Strive will train around 27,000 students of all 49 ITIs during 2019-2020. Through this training, students are likely to learn employability skills such as total quality management, sustainability, safety and design thinking.

Director, Employment, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil; Director, DTE&T, Nirmal Chandra Mishra and other senior officials were present on the occasion. The MoU was signed by Ashok Kumar Mohanty, Managing Director, KMCPL, and Ameya Vanjari, Head Technology and Innovations, on behalf of Tata Strive in the presence of former chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, Subroto Bagchi and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Bagchi was reappointed as the Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.