Berhampur: The silk city residents are soon going to have better traffic management system as Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has started work on Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The ITMS comprises automatic light system and integrated cameras. The cameras have the features of taking both black and white and colour pictures. These cameras detect the speed of the riders and drivers and take picture of their number plates passing through the zebra crossing. They can operate equally well at night too. The system is being constructed at the cost of Rs 7 crore.

According to BeMC sources, civil, cable and under-wiring work at pre-decided five crowded squares will be finished by June end. In July, integrated cameras will be installed at these squares.

As Berhampur’s population grows by leaps and bounds, the present traffic system is inadequate to tackle the issues. With a view to improve the traffic system and to keep a tab on traffic rule violators, the civic authorities have braced themselves up for implementing the new traffic management system.

With the help of police administration and Ganjam district regional transport office, the BeMC is introducing ITMS. The tender process was finalized February 6 and Bhubaneswar based VLSS India Private Limited has been awarded the tender. Work started February 25.

BeMC sources further added that the civic body has already developed the special application software for the system since May. E-Vahan App of RTO office has already been integrated. As much as 80 per cent of command and control room on the premises of BeMC office has already been completed. Cable and under wiring works at Courtpeta and Kamapalli squares have already been completed since May last week.

The work at Tata-Benz, PVN Rao and Gate Bazaar squares including the aforesaid squares will come to an end by June and from July fixing of integrated cameras at these squares will be started.

While the main control room will be at BeMC office, one special control room each will also be opened at the offices of RTO and district superintendent of police (SP).

Regarding the function of the new traffic system, an official said, “If a traffic violator’s photo is captured, his/her vehicle’s registration number is seen at the control room and the RTO will then send a notice regarding fine to the owner.”

PNN