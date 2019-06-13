Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said Thursday that the ‘fidayeen’ (suicide squad) attack in Anantnag district Wednesday was carried out at the behest of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media here, Malik said: “Pakistan ordered yesterday’s fidayeen attack. Whenever there is peace in the Valley, Pakistan tries to disrupt it by resorting to such attacks.”

The Governor said the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections had not gone down well with the handlers of militants in Pakistan.

Asked if it was a matter of concern that the attack was carried on the road that will be taken by pilgrims for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, he said: “Security forces would not allow militants to get near the ‘yatris’. The attack was not on the ‘yatris’ as the ‘yatra’ is yet to commence.”

Five CRPF troopers, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a militant, were killed in the suicide attack on the K.P. Road in Anantnag town. A civilian woman and three security men including a Station House Officer (SHO) were injured.

IANS