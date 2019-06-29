Bhubaneswar: Twins Jaga and Kalia, who were conjoined at birth but were separated through surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, are now ready to be discharged.

According to reports, they will be shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar soon.

Both the twins underwent a rare cranial separation surgery at the Neurosciences Centre of AIIMS.

“We had a discussion with the doctors’ team of AIIMS and it has been decided that the officials will issue a medical counseling regarding the best mode of transportation for shifting the twins to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Necessary arrangements will be made accordingly for their treatment,” said Managing Director of the National Health Mission Salini Pandit.