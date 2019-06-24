Cuttack: An alleged altercation between two inmates of Choudwar Circle Jail here turned tragic with one of them beating the other to death, Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Pradhan, 55, of Tulsipur Muttsahi under Bidanasi police limits in the Millennium City. Pradhan, a murder convict, had been lodged in jail since 2011.

According to jailer Hemant Kumar Sethy, the gruesome incident occurred at 9am when Pradhan and the accused—Jaldhar Samal (35) of Sadheikana under Biridi police limits of Jagatsinghpur— along with other 40 inmates were working at the jail garden.

“Suddenly, the duo had a face off over a trivial issue and Samal, a murder convict, attacked Pradhan with a farm spade. Pradhan sustained grievous head and neck injuries. “We sent a profusely bleeding Pradhan to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) where he was declared ‘brought dead’,” Sethy pointed out, adding that he has lodged a complaint with the Choudwar police in this regard.

The jailer said they were trying to establish the circumstance which triggered the clash. “Pradhan had been lodged at the General Ward, while Samal was lodged at the Medical ward. I wonder what led to the clash. They have had no interaction before,” Sethy said.

Sources said a forensic team from the twin-city Commissionerate Police and Choudwar police carried out preliminary investigations at the prison.

Jail superintendent Rabindranath Swain said that a few minutes after the incident, the on-duty warder Basudev Baske has been placed under suspension. Actions will be taken against another warder.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that such incidents are not new for Choudwar Circle Jail.

“Subhranshu Sekhar Das alias Tony, an inmate of Choudwar Circle Jail, died under suspicious circumstances allegedly after a video featuring the jail premises was found doing the rounds on social media, March 9. Tony was admitted to SCBMCH after he complained of chest pain. However, he died at the hospital,” a source said.

However, Tony’s death did not go down well with his family as they alleged he had been beaten up in the jail which lead to his death.

Earlier in July 2013, Pramod Rout, an inmate of Choudwar jail, had stabbed another inmate—Sunil Mohanty in the jail premises. Mohanty, however, had a narrow escape as he was cured following a surgery at SCB.