Choudwar: Even as various temples in Choudwar were crowded on the occasion of Savitri Brata Monday, the Choudwar Circle Jail witnessed a flurry of activities as many women jail inmates offered puja for the longer life of their husbands.

Also, 22 out of 38 married female inmates of the jail observed Savitri Brata and offered prayers for longer lives of their husbands. Jailer Hemant Kumar Shethy said the jail authorities had made elaborate arrangements for observance of the Savitri Brata rituals.

Women from across the districts of the state also visited the jail to offer prayers for the wellbeing of their husbands and seek their blessings.

In an interesting turn of events, two women were seen offering prayers under a bael tree in front of the jail after they reportedly failed to meet Santosh Raul alias Sarathi baba, who has been lodged in the jail. The women believed that Sarathi baba was present in the bael tree. Many devotees have offered prayers to the tree on different occasions, locals said.

One woman had come from Dwarika and another from Balasore district to have a glance of Sarathi baba of Barimula Ashram in Kendrapara.