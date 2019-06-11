New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday announced the commencement of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, asserting that the pilgrimage is an ‘important step’ towards promoting people-to-people exchanges, and strengthening friendship and understanding between India and China.

The minister announced the commencement of the yatra for the Lipulekh route at an event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, said that the interest in the pilgrimage, which started in 1981, has ‘increased significantly’ over the years.

“Let me take this opportunity, to put on record the support and cooperation we have received from many other ministries and agencies, particularly from the state governments of Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Delhi in successful organisation of the yatra,” he said.

“I would also like to recognise the support extended by the government of the People’s Republic of China in organising of the yatra, which is an important step towards promoting people-to-people exchanges and strengthening friendship and understanding between the two countries,” the minister added.

For Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2019, the ministry had received over 2,996 applications – out of which 2,256 were by male applicants and 740 by females. About 624 senior citizens had also applied for this.

The journey involves trekking at high altitudes of up to 19,500 feet, under inhospitable conditions, including extreme weather and rugged terrain, and may prove hazardous for those who are not physically and medically fit.

For the Lipulekh route (Uttarakhand), there will be 18 batches with 60 pilgrims each and for the Nathu La (Sikkim) route, 10 batches with 50 travelers each. Two liaison officers will assist each batch of pilgrims.

Jaishankar urged travelers to strictly observe safety norms, for themselves and also for the safety of their fellow pilgrims.

