Washington: Some of the former top US diplomats and foreign policy experts have hailed the appointment of S Jaishankar as the new External Affairs Minister and have exuded confidence that US-India strategic ties will be further enhanced under his watch.

Jaishankar, 64, known for his skillful diplomacy, tough negotiating tactics and strategic vision, has served as the Indian Ambassador to the US from 2013-2015.

“I am thrilled to see Jaishankar take on the role of Minister of External Affairs. He is a seasoned and skilled diplomat, and his depth of experience as a global strategist has made him a key figure in the development of India’s foreign policy,” Nisha Desai Biswal, who served as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in the previous Obama Administration, told PTI.

Biswal, who is now president of US India Business Council, was Obama administration’s point person for South and Central Asia when Jaishankar arrived at Washington DC in December 2013, amidst the bilateral crisis following the arrest of senior Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in New York. In the next few days, Biswal and Jaishankar worked together to resolve the crisis.

“He commands great respect around the world and particularly in the US for his role in strengthening the bilateral relationship. I am confident that US-India ties will be enhanced as a result of this appointment,” said Biswal, who worked with Jaishankar both in his capacity as India’s Ambassador to the US and then followed by India’s Foreign Secretary.

Jaishankar “is one of the world’s best diplomats,” Richard Verma, the former US Ambassador to India told PTI.