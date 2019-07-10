Jajpur: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating up the headmaster of a primary school in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.

Pratap Kumar Malik barged into the office room of the headmaster of Garabandha Project Primary school, Ratikanta Samal and scolded him in a filthy language and without any provocation allegedly thrashed him Tuesday, the police said.

Malik also damaged the motorcycle of Samal. When the headmaster raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused.

Based on complaint lodged by the headmaster, Malik was arrested Tuesday and a case under relevant sections of IPC has been lodged against him, Asit Ranjan Mohanty, inspector-in-charge of Mangalpur police station, said.

