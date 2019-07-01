Los Angeles: Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted starring in ‘Prince of Persia: Sands of Time’ was a mistake.

The actor featured in the 2010 Disney film, a video game adaptation of ‘Prince of Persia’, which was panned by critics for whitewashing — casting Gyllenhaal in the lead instead of an actor of Iranian descent.

The Oscar-nominated actor reflected on the failure of the film, saying it was a learning experience for him.

“I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I’m picking them,” Gyllenhaal told Yahoo Entertainment

“And you’re bound to slip up and be like, ‘That wasn’t right for me,’ or ‘That didn’t fit perfectly.’ There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do,” Gyllenhaal added.

The actor will next be seen in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ which is slated to be released in India Thursday.

