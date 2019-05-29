Jamshedpur: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish forward Francisco Medina Luna aka ‘Piti’ on a one-year deal.

Born in Catalonia, Piti has experience in playing the La Liga and has scored over 100 goals in his club career.

Piti has represented top La Liga outfits such as Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano, Granada and other Spanish Segunda division outfits such as Ciudad Murcia and Hercules.

He has also got the experience of playing in Cyprus with AEL Limassol and in Greece with PAS Lamia 1964 and Athlitiki Enosi Larissa F.C.

On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Piti said in a statement: “I am extremely happy to sign for Jamshedpur FC.”

“Ever since the ISL was formed I always wanted to come to India and play football. I am thankful to Jamshedpur FC for providing me with this opportunity and trusting in my abilities. I want to help the club grow and work with the Indian players and share my experience with them. I am looking forward to visiting the city as I have heard a lot of good things about the facilities and the fans. I hope to bring them a lot of joy. Jam ke Khelo Jamshedpur,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC missed the playoffs berth last season by a whisker, finishing fifth on the points table.

IANS