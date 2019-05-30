Keonjhar: Two and a half years have passed after the laying of the foundation stone, but the construction of the Jamudiha-Bistapal bridge across Aradeai river at Jamudiha-Bistapal in Keonjhar district is not yet over.

The absence of a bridge is causing serious problems to people living on both sides of the river, especially during rains.

The residents of Jamudiha and Bistapal are in doubt regarding the bridge’s construction before the rains.

Sources said there is another bridge here built years back. But it is in very bad shape. In spite of that, people use it risking their lives as there is no other option.

People here face many problems during rains. Seeing the misery of the people, the Rural Development Department had granted the tender for the construction of the new bridge to a contractor.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of the bridge November 2, 2016. Former MP Sakuntala Laguri and MLA Abhiram Nayak were also present. Locals then thought their problems would end soon. But only 10 per cent of the bridge has been completed so far.

The inordinate delay in construction has angered people here. They are blaming district officials and the contractor for it.

Locals said the contractor started construction of the bridge many days after the tender was allotted. But district officials remained silent. This delayed construction of the bridge.

Half of the bridge’s pillars have been constructed by contract agencies, but in other sections nothing has been done.

According to the locals the construction of the new bridge is very important as it will facilitate easy travel for thousands.

If the Rural Development Department does not complete construction of the bridge then we will stage a protest, the villagers said.