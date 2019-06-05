Mumbai: Post the success of debut movie ‘Dhadak’, actress Janhvi Kapoor has become paparazzi’s favourite as she often gets clicked post her workout sessions. She has been in the news of late for her gym shorts. Recently, Katrina said that she was worried about Janhvi’s gym shorts.

On the other hand, many fans have also trolled her. A user wrote, “Isko Kapde do,” while another wrote, “iske pass kapde hi nahin hote kya.”

“I love Janhvi in lehngas at weddings but her gym looks r horrible there r so many options in gym wear which she shd try,” a user commented. However, Janhvi is not bothered by the trolls. During a chat show, Janhvi said, “How can they…? Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde!.” The actress also said that she is not affected by those who try to find fault in her clothes.

She added, “You can’t please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn’t really my job.”

Unaffected by trolls, Janhvi continues to tease fans with her stunning photoshoots.