Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor make for one of the most attractive star kids.

Janhvi is in the industry while Khushi is yet to even begin as an actress. Janhvi is quit active on social media and recently she took to her Instagram story to share Khushi’s eye make up which was done by her.

Janhvi Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, the ‘Dhadak’ actress says she did the eye make-up for Khushi.

In another clip, Janhvi asks Khushi to show off her eye make-up, and an image shows Khushi flaunting her glittery eyes.

Janhvi has started shooting for her upcoming next ‘RoohiAfza’, a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma.

It is slated to release March 20, 2020.

IANS