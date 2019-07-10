Agra: Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is shooting near the Taj city for romantic horror flick ‘Roohi-Afza’, and there is a huge hullabaloo among the people to catch a glimpse of their beloved Sridevi’s daughter.

With all the action currently on in Bateshwar, 70 km from here, large crowds turned up on Tuesday to see the actors in action at the main entrance gate of the Bateshwar temple.

The spot is famous for its 101 Shiva temples in a row along Yamuna bank. Besides, it is also has the ancestral home of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Shauripur Jain shrine.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Roohi-Afza’ is being shot in Bateshwar and the havelis of Holipura. Raj Kumar Rao stars opposite Jahnvi and the film is directed by Haardik Mehta.

Worth mentioning, Janhvi made her debut in the industry opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film Dhadak. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 where she will be playing the role of Kartik Aaryan’s sibling. Karan announced the arrival of the sequel of the hit series Dostana 2 through a tweet which said, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy.”

