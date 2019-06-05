Mumbai: In the recent past, there were reports that Jannat actressSonal Chauhan was dating Indian cricketerKL Rahul. However, she took a moment to address the speculations.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Sonal called the rumours untrue and said that her friendship with the cricketer goes long back.

Calling the cricketer a ‘nice guy’, Sonal said, “No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy.” The actor, who debuted on the digital platform with her web showSkyfirerecently, also said that they both knew each other even before they began their respective career journey.

The cricketer, who is now part of the Indian cricket team that has gone to England to play World Cup 2019, has been linked with many actors in the past. Rumours were rife that he was dating theMunna Michaelstar Nidhhi Agerwal. His name was also linked with Alia Bhatt’s friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. However, both the women slammed the rumours.