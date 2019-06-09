It is common knowledge that Rajinikanth has a huge fan following in Japan. However, after the stupendous success of Baahubali, even Rebel star Prabhas enjoys a huge fan following.

Recently, a group of Japanese tourists visited Prabhas’s house in Hyderabad and danced in joy outside the hero’s house. A photo has gone viral on social media, which has the happy fans posing in front of the house.

Baahubali series, directed by SS Rajamouli, was a huge hit across the world. The film was lapped up by not just Indians but people of different countries.

Prabhas will next be seen in the mega-budget film called Saaho, which is touted to be an international spy thriller. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is making her debut in Tollywood with the film. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma are also part of the film.

The film has been in the making for a long time and it is slated to hit the screen August 15.