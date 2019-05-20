Recently, rumour mills are churning out reports that Telugu actress Raashi Khanna, who made her acting debut with Oohalu Gusagusalade is dating Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

However, the beautiful actress, in a talk show, decided to clear the air. When asked about her relationship with Bumrah, she said, “I don’t even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that’s about it. There is nothing more.”

There were also reports that she was dating Naga Shourya. However, she called the rumours baseless. Raashi also confirmed that she is not in a relationship with anyone, at the moment.

Expressing her dissatisfaction with the speculation, she said, “It is said to see such linkup rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information.”

The Jai Lava Kusa actress is riding high on the success of her recently-released film Tholi Prema. She will also be making her Tamil debut in 2018. She has three Tamil films – Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Imaikaa Nodigal, Adanga Maru and Telugu film Srinivasa Kalyanam in her kitty.