Cuttack: Jaundice has become a major health hazard in the Silver City here.

According to sources, at least 38 persons have been diagnosed with the disease in the city in last few days. The Health department and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has failed to check the outbreak of jaundice, alleged many locals.

According to sources, cases of jaundice were first reported from Gangamandir area of the city a few days ago. Recently, several residents of Pattapola, Sutahaat, Darzisahi and some other localities have been diagnosed with the disease.

“Jaundice has become an epidemic in Cuttack. Many women and children in Sutahaat and Darzisahi area are now suffering from the disease. In most cases, patients are opting for traditional treatments,” claimed a few locals.

The locals have blamed poor sanitation and water pollution for frequent incidents of jaundice in Cuttack city. They claimed that most of the water supply pipes in the city pass through drainage lines. Sewage from the drains often enters into the water supply pipes through breaches.

“Several people in our locality are now suffering from jaundice. The CMC has failed to ensure proper sanitation in the city. The authorities are yet to clear drains and remove garbage from our ward,” said Khirod Baral, a resident of Darzisahi.

Bapuna Maharana, a resident of Sutahaat, claimed that the Health department and the CMC have taken no step to treat people suffering from jaundice. “Now, they are only creating awareness on the disease. Patients are consulting doctors by spending money from their pockets,” Maharana said.

When contacted CMC heath officer Umesh Panigrahi said they are taking steps to check the outbreak of jaundice. “We are cleaning drains and distributing leaflets to make people aware of the disease,” he said.

Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) officials, meanwhile, claimed that they have tested water samples from several jaundice-affected localities. “There is no issue with the drinking water supply system. We think consumption of unhygienic and contaminated food is causing jaundice in some areas of the city,” said a PHEO official.