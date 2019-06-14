New Delhi: The process of granting environmental clearances has become faster as the government has reduced the number of days taken to complete the procedure from 640 to 108, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said Friday.

Speaking at the National Council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here, he also promised to further reduce the time taken to grant clearances to a period of two to three months.

“Earlier, the Environment Ministry was addressed as roadblock ministry or tax ministry. There was an atmosphere that there will be no progress of the country. But we showed that environment protection and growth can go together,” Javadekar said while addressing over 100 industrialists at the meeting.

Javedkar also assured to make the environment clearance process not only faster but transparent as well to ensure progress.

“I can promise you that we not only want to reduce the days of processing the applications but make the processes more transparent, taking care of environment and also ensuring progress. I want your suggestions on it on minister.efcc@gov.in. All suggestions are welcome,” Javedkar told the CII members.

Javedkar sought the CII’s participation in the conference of parties on climate change, which is scheduled to be held in December, to help the government shape its strategy in international lobbying.

“I want to make two specific requests to you that CII or any business organisation should help the government in lobbying at the international forum more actively because in the Paris agreement I have seen how Japanese, Chinese businesses shape government opinions and strategy, and do lobbying at the international forum,” Javedkar said.

“You have to participate. Now, the Paris agreement is ratified. America is out of it. We don’t know their future. In Conference of Parties (COP 25) in Chile this December, I want your active collaboration where you can give inputs and argue as well,” added the minister.

The Union Minister also stressed on the need to invest more in innovation to change the economy for the better.

“Our industries won’t grow and exports will not rise till we innovate. We lack in innovation. We are nearly importing everything. Unless we innovate we cannot compete because innovation adds value to the nation,” he said, adding that there is a need for industries, universities and research labs to work in collaboration.

Javadekar said that ‘we are contributors to innovation and not owners of innovation’.

“Till the time, we own an innovation, we won’t get the full benefit of it and others will take it,” the Environment Minister said.

