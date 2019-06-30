Bhubaneswar: Several people, including political leaders, have lent their helping hand after a jawan’s emotional appeal for help to his ailing son went viral on social media.

The jawan, identified as Debashis Kar, is deployed at Seventh Odisha State Armed Police battalion here. Kar’s son, reportedly born two days ago, has been undergoing treatment at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishubhawan) in Cuttack. He developed various serious complications post birth. Sources claimed that the newborn’s inner body parts have remained open.

Cine star and Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty visited Sishubhawan Saturday and enquired about the condition of the child at Ward No 48.

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital have also swung into action after the appeal caught the eye of the public and media. Lingaraj Behera, administrative officer of the Sishubhawan, told media persons that a team of paediatricians, experts in both medicine and surgery, have been attending on the baby. He also informed the media that all the expenses of the treatment for the newborn will be borne by the government.

Kar had mentioned in his Facebook post the pathetic behaviour of the doctors and sought the blessings of all and Lord Jagannath for the wellbeing of his ailing son.