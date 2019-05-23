Mumbai: Actor-host Jay Bhanushali will be anchoring the upcoming season of a singing-based reality show for children.

“Talent-based competitions are always an eye opener as our country has so many people who are genuinely extremely talented,” Jay said in a statement.

“Plus, this is a youth/children’s reality show which makes it all the more special,” added the former host of “The Voice India Kids”.

As a host, he feels that it’s one thing to be able to connect with adults and it’s a completely different ball game to connect with children and make them feel comfortable.

“I am blessed to have had so many shows which have been kids’ talent-based ones because believe me, the youth of our country is unbeatable.

“I have seen some of the auditions and I am really impressed,” he added.

Jay has hosted shows like “Dance India Dance L’il Masters” and “Dance Ke Superkids”.

IANS