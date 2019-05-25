Hatadihi: Days after Congress flopped to make a mark in the recently concluded general elections, speculation is rife that former MLA of Anandapur constituency and former PCC president Jayadev Jena will join BJP.

Talks on Jayadev biding adieu to the grand old party is doing rounds in his native village Shankhana which comes under Mareigaon panchayat of Hatadihi block in Keonjhar district.

According to the people close to Jena here, Jena is mulling over joining the saffron brigade to fulfill his desire of being a Governor of a state.

In this election, he was defeated by BJD’s Bhagirathi Sethy by a margin of 44,193 votes. While 45,657 votes were polled for Jena this year, last time he had received 60,296 votes.

Further, another theory that is gaining ground here suggests that PCC president Niranjan Patnaik had entered into a secret pact with the BJD president and his brother in the run up to the election which proved fatal for the Congress.

While we tried to get in touch with Jena to get more clarity into these talks, he was unavailable for comments.

PNN