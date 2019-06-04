Bengaluru: Karnataka JDS chief H Vishwanath resigned from his post Tuesday after the party’s poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Vishwanath, told reporters here, “I take moral responsibility for the (party’s) defeat.”

The JDS chief was reportedly unhappy over being sidelined and not being taken into confidence by the party on key issues.

Recently, Vishwanath was also locked in a very public quarrel with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah regarding his responsibilities as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and failing to prepare the common agenda for the two partners.

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JDS were left with one seat each, after BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 of the 28 seats.

PTI