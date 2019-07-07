Phulbani: The court of Special Vigilance Judge Bhagwan Pradhan in Phulbani Saturday handed a two-year prison term to a former junior engineer (JE) of Kakalbaki irrigation project for demanding and accepting illegal gratification.

The JE – identified as Prakash Chandra Singh — demanded and received bribe from a contractor identified as Basanta Bisoi while he was serving at Kakalbaki project that comes under G. Udayagiri minor irrigation section in Kandhamal district.

Jail term apart, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Singh. The convict would have to serve an additional jail term of six months in case of non-payment of the fine.

According to a source, a tender had been floated for Kakalbaki irrigation project in 2016 that was awarded to Akshaya Kumar from Landaisahi area that comes under Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district. Akhaya, however, handed over the power of attorney to Basanta to complete the project.

While Bisoi requested the JE to clear the final bill, Singh demanded Rs. 25000 for the same. Repeatedly harassed for the bill, Bisoi approached the Vigilance whose officials caught Singh red-handed while taking bribe.

PNN