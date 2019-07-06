Bhubaneswar: The special Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court in Bhubaneswar has granted a conditional bail to Patnagarh legislator Saroj Meher in connection with forcing a junior engineer to do 100 sit-ups in public.

Meher got the bail Friday after 12 days in jail. He was asked to deposit surety bond of Rs 25,000 and provide two guarantors for the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video clip surfaced in which the MLA was seen forcing Jaykant Sabar, JE of PwD of Belpada block in Bolangir district, to do sit-ups a hundred times. Sabar also alleged that the executive engineer of the PwD had slapped him in public on the order of the Patnagarh MLA.

The incident received flak from all quarters after the video went viral on social media following which the state government sought a report in this connection. In a report to the state government, Bolangir Collector Arindam Dakua stated that due to sub-standard road construction work, the MLA punished JE Sabar in public in Belpada area and directed the engineer-in-charge to slap the JE.

Though the newly-elected MLA tendered an apology, a day after the incident, a case was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint filed by the engineer’s wife accusing the MLA of publicly humiliating her husband.

Patnagarh police subsequently had registered a case against the MLA on the basis of an FIR lodged by the government official’s wife. The case had been registered under Sections 341, 363, 294, 323, 353 and 355 of IPC and Section 3 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following which Meher was arrested June 24.