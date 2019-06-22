Srinagar: A Pakistani militant of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit was killed Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The militant, identified as Luqman, was killed in the encounter in Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district.

An encounter had started in the morning between militants and the Rashtriya Rifles troppers and special operations group of state police, police sources said.

“Searches are still going on in the area although firing exchanges have stopped now,” police sources said.

IANS