California: When Jennifer Aniston separated from her second husband Justin Theroux last year, her fans were hoping that she would reunite with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two always looked ‘hot’ even though at one point of time when the two were together, Brad Pitt had termed the marriage ‘dull’.

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as ‘Rachel Green’ in ‘Friends’ had not been dating anyone. And a number of times, she was seen in close proximity with Brad Pitt. So many had thought that the two would be getting back together once more.

However, Jennifer Aniston had thrown water on the speculation. The 50-year-old Aniston was recently seen having dinner with a couple of friends. When they came out of the restaurant, Jennifer was seen hugging and kissing a ‘mystery’ man. The pictures have been published in ‘Daily Mail’. Her friends were also enjoying the PDA that both the man and Jennifer Aniston displayed.

Jennifer had worn a very casual dress for the occasion. She was sporting a black sleeveless blouse along with a red skirt. Her friends were all smiles while Jen was seen hugging the man. If this new man turns out to be the new love of Jennifer’s life then surely the fans of Brad Pitt will be disappointed.

It is not that the fans only speculated about Jen-Pitt reunion. A number of tabloids had reported a few weeks back that Jennifer and Pitt got together in close proximity once more in Rome and the meeting was arranged by George and his wife Amal Clooney. ‘Life & Style reported George invited Pitt and Jennifer on a ‘couple’s retreat in Rome’ where Amal was present as well.

A source had then said that ‘Brad never looked happier’. But now certainly the equation will change with the new man in Jennifer’s life. One never knows when Cupid strikes, and may be that has been the case with Jennifer Aniston as well.

Agencies