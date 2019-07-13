Nilagiri: Unidentified miscreants looted a jewellery shop in Santaragadia market that comes under Nilagiri Police limits of Balasore district late Friday night.

According to the owner of New Narayan Jewellery store, the incident took place after he closed his shop and went home — which incidentally is the upper floor of the shop.

The shop owner – identified as Digamber Rana – suspected someone to be attempting to break the shutter and had called the cops. However, by the time the police arrived, the miscreants had allegedly broken the locks of its shutter and fled with silver jewellery worth Rs 15,000.

Rana has lodged a case with the police in connection with the incident. Police is looking into the incident.

PNN