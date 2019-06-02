Champua: After a long gap, a herd of four elephants from Jharkhand entered Champua area in Keonjhar district Saturday night.

Their presence has added to the worries of local farmers, who have raised summer paddy.

Two pairs of male and female elephants crossed river Baitarani and passed through Kanakadapat, Adangapal, Mangalpur, Jadipada and Mathurapur before reaching Kalikaprasad. On their way, the herd is said to have damaged paddy in acres of land.

Champua forest ranger Ghasinath Patra said elephant squads have kept a watch on the movement of the herd at Balibandh, Ukhunda and Champua sections.

The farmers who have lost their paddy to the animals will be compensated as per government guidelines, the ranger added.

The elephants were holed up at Kalikaprasad reserve forest when this report was filed. Their presence has triggered panic among the villagers.