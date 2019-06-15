Sajanagad: A herd of elephants from Jharkhand went on a rampage in Nilagiri area in Balasore district Friday night.

The 28-member herd has reportedly damaged six houses and killed a cow at Godihsola village in Jamudiha panchayat and Baunsanala in Jadida panchayat.

The herd that has holed up in Tinikosia forest for the last four days refused to leave the area despite efforts by the forest department. At night, the jumbos emerge from the forest and cause mayhem.

The pachyderms have damaged the houses of Jugal Singh, Dayanidhi Pradhan, Gura Murmu, Sabitri Singh, Gadadhar Mahalik and Narahari Jena and destroyed their banana plantations and jackfruit trees.

Upset over the chaos created by the elephants, locals alleged that the solar fencing erected by the forest department spending lakhs of rupees is ineffective while trenches have been bunged up. As a result, the animals find an easy access to the villages without any obstructions, they said.

As the elephant herd was holed up in Tinikosia reserve forest, people living in nearby areas were panicked and spending sleepless nights at Satarandi, Tereldidhi, Dhiriguth, Bhalukasuni, Ambajhar and Chekamara villages.

Officials, including a ranger, forester, guards and members of Sabuja Bahini, are keeping a close watch on the movement of the jumbos.

The herd of 28 elephants crossed Dalma sanctuary in Jharkhand, then Nadpur (Mayurbhanj), Pundala, Kathapal, Durgadevi, Ajodhya and Gopalpur reserve forest before being holed up in Tinikosia.

Nilagiri area is being frequented by Jharkhand elephants every year. A herd of 38 elephants had caused havoc in the area in October, 2018. Another herd of 58 jumbos spread terror in November last year.