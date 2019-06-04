Mumbai: Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Anand are the final cast members of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s “Sadak 2”, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

On three actors completing the cast of the upcoming film, Pooja tweeted Tuesday: “And the three that do, are not only actors I admire greatly but some of favourite people as well! Rare combination that! Can’t wait to start work with them.”

Pooja also shared an image of a special note by Mahesh to Jisshu.

“My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 – ‘In the heart of darkness there is light’. Indeed there is,” she captioned it.

My father’s special message to @Jisshusengupta which he imprinted in his trademark ‘capital’ scrawl, on the script of #Sadak2 “In the heart of darkness there is light”. Indeed there is 🖤 @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/TclghBbCl2 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 4, 2019

“Sadak 2” is sequel to the hit 1991 film “Sadak”, a romantic thriller, which featured Pooja and Sanjay. The film is scheduled for release July 10, 2020.

IANS