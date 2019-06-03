London: British author JK Rowling is finally expanding the wizarding world of Harry Potter with four new eBook shorts, much to Potterheads’ delight.

Inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion book, ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’, this eBook series is also based on books described in the curriculum of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The four titles read – ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts’; ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology’; ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy’; and ‘Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures’.

“The series features four bitesize reads, each themed by Hogwarts lessons, and will take you back in time once again to learn about the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories, accompanied by some new, gorgeous line drawings from London-based artist Rohan Daniel Eason,” the announcement on website Pottermore reads.

Published in four languages – English, French, Italian, and German – these eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and sketches as previously seen in ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’.

The first two books on Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Potions and Herbology will be released on Pottermore June 27.

