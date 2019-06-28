Joda: Police have arrested Ajit Kumar Mishra for his involvement in the gangrape of a minor. The total number of people arrested in the case is now seven, including three juveniles.

“We have so far arrested seven accused in the case, including three minors. The minors have been sent to ‘Swadhar House’. Three others namely Krishna Karua, Suraj Munda and Dumbi Munda were arrested Wednesday and forwarded to court. They were arrested on the basis of the victim’s complaint and after she identified them in pictures,” said Barbil SDPO Dillip Kumar Bag. Police also said that eight people are involved in the crime.

Meanwhile Geetanjali Bastia and Divya Saraswati of ‘Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ reached this city, Thursday. They met the victim and talked with the doctors treating her, enquiring about her health condition.

Rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak has filed a petition before the National Human Rights Commission praying for compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the victim. In his plea he has requested the court to direct the SP, Keonjhar district to take stringent action against the culprit.

Notably, the minor girl was gangraped Monday night.

PNN