Jodhpur: A court here rebuked superstar actor Salman Khan over his absence during a hearing in the blackbuck poaching case Thursday. It warned him that his bail would be cancelled if he fails to appear in the next hearing, September 27.

District Judge Chandra Kumar Songra in the District and Sessions Court (Rural) directed Salman to appear September 27 while fixing it as the next date of hearing.

Salman’s counsel Hastimal Saraswat said that an application was filed Thursday seeking exemption for the actor from making a personal appearance in the court.

Saraswat said Salman’s hearing was scheduled Thursday in his conviction case in reference to his five years’ imprisonment announced April 5, 2018 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. The actor was later granted bail after two days that is, April 7.

Salman was convicted for shooting two blackbucks in Kankani village in Rajasthan back in 1998 during the filming of a movie. The hearing on his appeal was to be held Thursday.

However, the judge noted that Salman has not attended the hearings since the last many months and was supposed to be present Thursday. The judge warned that he would cancel Salman’s bail over his continued absence.

