Bhubaneswar: As part of the Central Eviction Monitoring Committee (CEMC) programme, an enforcement squad consisting of the officers and workers of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), General Administration department (GAD) and Commissionerate Police removed an encroachment from government land near DAV Public School at Pokhariput here Monday.

The joint squad reached the spot at Pokhariput under Airfield police station around 11am and the process continued till late hours in the afternoon.

The requisition for the joint CEMC programme was given by GAD vide letter No 33239/CA, dated November 13, 2018. During the eviction drive one RCC (reinforced cement concrete) house measuring about 1,500 sq ft (consisting four bed rooms) and four asbestos shed structures were demolished in spite of strong opposition by the encroachers. The above land was allotted to DAV Public School, Pokhariput and in a previous eviction drive the land was made encroachment free except the unauthorised structure.

The above encroachment was made by Raghunath Jena, Secretary Nikhil Utkal Homoeopathic Dispensary Association.

The eviction was carried out in compliance with the Orissa High Court order dated April 4, 2019.

Two excavators (one from BMC and another from BDA) were engaged in the eviction drive.

Among others, BDA enforcement officer-II Pramod Kumar Patro, liaison officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty, additional land officer of GAD Bhabani Prasad Mishra, revenue supervisor of GAD Amiya Kumar Das, ACP Amaresh Panda, IIC Airfield police station Umakanta Pradhan were present.