Bhubaneswar: JSW Cement, India’s leading green cement producer, has announced that the company is planning to double its cement production capacity in next few years in its East-India Region. The decision is aimed at meeting the demand of green cement in the region.

The company officials said: “Ramping up cement production capacity in the region will involve a combination of brownfield expansions at the Salboni and Shiva Cement plants and a greenfield project in Odisha. These projects are expected to be commissioned in phases by 2023.”

At present, JSW produces green cement at its Salboni unit in West Bengal to service demand of the eastern region. The current cement-manufacturing capacity in the region is about 4MTPA.

JSW Cement CEO Nilesh Narwekar said: “The Eastern markets in India are extremely important to JSW Cement’s growth story. Over the past year, we have implemented several initiatives to cater to requirements of all our customers, and the capacity expansion is testimony to our commitment to serving them better. The present market scenario for green cement gives us confidence that our plans to scale up production capacity will enable us to meet customer needs for green cement in this region.”

JSW Cement has established dedicated technical teams to serve its customers – both retail and of large infrastructure projects. The company also has a robust distribution network comprising over 5,200 dealers and retailers in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Chief Marketing Officer of JSW Cement K Swaminathan said that the company eyes to strengthen its position as one of the leading green cement players in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand. “Increasing cement manufacturing capacity will help us meet the requirements of individual home builders, masons, contractors, small projects as well as large infrastructure projects. Having a strong local manufacturing base ensures we can produce and supply green cement to our customers as per their needs,” Swaminathan said.

