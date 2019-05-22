London: Actress Juhi Chawla says her son Arjun is good at mimicking accents and that he is hilarious, so sometimes she feels that he can probably try his hand at acting.

Juhi is currently living out of a suitcase, swinging between Mumbai, Kolkata and the UK where her teenaged children are put up in a boarding school. In times when star kids have a ready launch-pad for their Bollywood career to take off, Juhi has shared about her children’s interests.

“My small monkey Arjun has clearly told us, ‘Mom don’t even think about it’. With Jahnavi, I’m not so sure. Arjun is quite funny and good with mimicking accents. He’s actually hilarious, so I feel sometimes that he could maybe try,” Juhi said in a statement.

“Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer.

“Then she went through a phase where she said ‘Okay I want to be a model’. Tomorrow she might say ‘I want to be an actress’. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don’t know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want,” she added.