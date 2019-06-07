Jharsuguda: An elephant calf drowned while crossing river Mahanadi near Kusmel village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district Friday. The matter came to fore after locals spotted the carcass of the animal floating in the river and alerted forest officials.

A team of forest officials reached the spot and launched a probe. The carcass was seized and sent for autopsy. According to reports, an elephant herd from Barapahada forest was crossing the river Friday afternoon when the baby elephant slipped into deep water and drowned.

Till last reports came in, the herd was spotted near Hirakud reservoir at Pujaripali in Bhikampali panchayat. The incident has led to resentment among residents who blamed the forest officials of dereliction of duty.