Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh is currently shattering all the box office records after its release. Apart from the domestic market, the intense love story seems to be also impressing the audience of the international markets.

Till now, the film has grossed Rs 88.53 crore (nett Rs 70.83 crore) in India and Rs 11.50 crore at the overseas box office. Kabir Singh now stands with the grand total of Rs 100.03 crore at the global market.

While many people have criticized it, cinema lovers and fans have heaped praises on Shahid Kapoor’s acting ability and have even demanded National awards for him. This is the first movie of Shahid to cross the Rs 100cr mark as a solo hero.