Mumbai: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit jackpot with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is setting the cash registers ringing. Though he’s getting slammed for glorifying toxic masculinity, his film, Kabir Singh’s collections are doing all the talking for him.

Now, it is rumoured that he might work with Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bhai has watched Kabir Singh and is impressed with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial finesse.

He is said to have received a call from Bhai’s office asking for a possible collection. The director hasn’t finalised any script as of now, but he might develop one soon.

After Kabir Singh’s huge success, Sandeep is one of the most sought-after directors. If his film with Salman Khan materialises, it will be a huge deal for him.

PNN/Agencies