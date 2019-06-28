Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s ‘Kabir Singh’ has already become the most successful film of the year. Backed by strong performances of the lead stars, the movie has become Shahid’s highest grossing movie and continues to trend massively with the young audiences.

As per reports, Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release.

Sharing the day-wise business of the film that released June 21, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener… Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz.”

Taran also made clear that Kabir Singh will easily cross Rs 200 crore mark in its second week.