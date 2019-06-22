Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s much awaited movie Kabir Singh which is the official remake of Arjun Reddy hit 3,123 screens Friday. Breaking the records of Gully Boy, Padmavaat and Keshari, the film has earned Rs 20.21 crore on its opening day at box office.

The movie has been showered with love by both critics and audiences. It is expected to be the first 100cr movie of Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh was one of the most-anticipated films of 2019. And going by the initial numbers, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film has been able to live up to the expectations of the fans.

It is the third highest opening day of the year following Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Kalank’. However, some critics slammed it for copying tit to bit while some gave it thumb up.

Talking about the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh revolves around a medical student who goes down the road of self-destruction post a failed relationship.

Not only is the film, even the music is being loved by the audience. Even Bollywood celebs took to social media to praise Shahid and Kiara for their brilliant performance in ‘Kabir Singh’.

PNN/Agencies