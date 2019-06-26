Mumbai: After the release of ‘Kabir Singh’, Shahid Kapoor is getting some ‘we’ time with Mira, who shared a video of the couple sharing a fun but romantic moment.

Mira described Shahid as her ‘sunshine on a cloudy day’ in a caption along with the boomerang video on Instagram.

In the clip, the actor is seen giving a peck on his wife’s cheek.

Mira captioned the image: “I got sunshine on a cloudy day.”

She also shared a quirky video of Shahid celebrating the box office response of ‘Kabir Singh’.

He can be seen dancing with his brother Ishaan Khatter in the video.

Mira captioned the Instagram story video: ‘Aaj ki party inki taraf se.’

On work front, Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the success of Kabir Singh. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani has collected over 88 crore within 4 days of its release.

Worth mentioning, Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and they became parents to Zain in September last year.

IANS