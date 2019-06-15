Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal recently stepped forward to talk about her first crush. Her words did create a sensation all over the internet.

Kajal said that she used to date a guy in the very beginning of her film career. However, she broke up with him for many compulsive reasons. One of the reasons she revealed was that the guy did not have a good impression on the film industry and asked her to stay away from choosing her career. Moreover, her busy schedule has also caused a stake in their relationship.

Not only for the common people, even celebrities have heartbreak, however, they continue to rise even after personal fallouts. People heal and grieve in their own ways and heroines who are speaking their hearts out on their first innocent love are being highly lauded for their boldness.